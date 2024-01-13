en English
Australia

Steve Smith Faces Golden Duck Dismissal in Debut as Opening Batsman

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
Steve Smith Faces Golden Duck Dismissal in Debut as Opening Batsman

In a recent cricket match, Steve Smith, traditionally a number 4 batsman for Australia, stepped up to fill the shoes of opening batsman, taking on the role previously held by the now-retired David Warner. Despite Warner’s seemingly friendly advice on marking the center on the pitch, Smith was dismissed for a golden duck, a term used when a batsman is out on the first ball they face, by a delivery from Thunder bowler Daniel Sams.

A New Role for Smith

Smith’s shift to the position of opening batsman is a significant change. Facing the new ball and setting the pace for the rest of the team is a daunting task, and Smith’s excitement about this new role was palpable. But his debut as a Test opener began with him falling for a duck on the first ball of the Sydney Smash, moments after a light-hearted banter with Warner.

Warner’s Influence

Warner, who recently retired from red-ball cricket following a Test series against Pakistan, was present at the match. Known for his cheeky comments, Warner engaged in pre-game banter with Smith as he walked out to bat. It’s unclear whether Warner’s sledges had an impact on Smith’s performance, but Smith’s dismissal followed shortly after.

Despite the Dismissal, a Win for the Sixers

Regardless of Smith’s golden duck, the Sydney Sixers managed to secure a win by 19 runs. The team’s success can be attributed to retiring spinner Steve O’Keefe’s impressive figures of 3-13. The result ended the Sydney Thunder’s slim finals hopes and locked the Sixers in for another post-season appearance. Smith, despite his early dismissal, will be facing the West Indies in the upcoming Test series, continuing his stint as an opening batsman.

Australia Cricket Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

