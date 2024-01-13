Steve Smith Faces Golden Duck Dismissal in Debut as Opening Batsman
In a recent cricket match, Steve Smith, traditionally a number 4 batsman for Australia, stepped up to fill the shoes of opening batsman, taking on the role previously held by the now-retired David Warner. Despite Warner’s seemingly friendly advice on marking the center on the pitch, Smith was dismissed for a golden duck, a term used when a batsman is out on the first ball they face, by a delivery from Thunder bowler Daniel Sams.
A New Role for Smith
Smith’s shift to the position of opening batsman is a significant change. Facing the new ball and setting the pace for the rest of the team is a daunting task, and Smith’s excitement about this new role was palpable. But his debut as a Test opener began with him falling for a duck on the first ball of the Sydney Smash, moments after a light-hearted banter with Warner.
Warner’s Influence
Warner, who recently retired from red-ball cricket following a Test series against Pakistan, was present at the match. Known for his cheeky comments, Warner engaged in pre-game banter with Smith as he walked out to bat. It’s unclear whether Warner’s sledges had an impact on Smith’s performance, but Smith’s dismissal followed shortly after.
Despite the Dismissal, a Win for the Sixers
Regardless of Smith’s golden duck, the Sydney Sixers managed to secure a win by 19 runs. The team’s success can be attributed to retiring spinner Steve O’Keefe’s impressive figures of 3-13. The result ended the Sydney Thunder’s slim finals hopes and locked the Sixers in for another post-season appearance. Smith, despite his early dismissal, will be facing the West Indies in the upcoming Test series, continuing his stint as an opening batsman.
