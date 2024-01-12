Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation

Cracking the silence of speculation, Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns’ head coach, seems to convey his intent to stay put in Austin amidst the swirling rumor mill following Nick Saban’s retirement announcement. Sarkisian’s decision is not yet official, but a couple of strong digital indicators suggest he is not keen to pack up his coaching kit at Texas just yet.

The Social Media Signal

A video posted on the Texas football program’s social media pages, captioned “just getting started”, is the first hint. This cryptic message could be interpreted as a nod to Sarkisian’s commitment to continuing his journey with the Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian himself added fuel to this interpretation by tweeting the “Horns up” emoji, a well-known sign of Texas football pride.

The Speculation Trails

The speculation about Sarkisian’s future started spiraling when Saban, the revered Alabama coach, announced his retirement. The college football world immediately started guessing at possible replacements, and Sarkisian’s name was among those thrown into the mix. Other potential candidates included Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer. Lanning, however, has confirmed his allegiance to the Ducks, while DeBoer was already poised to receive a contract extension and pay raise before the retirement news hit.

Uncertainty and Speculations

Despite these strong cues, nothing about Sarkisian’s future at Texas is official. The world of college football is often unpredictable, and situations can change in the blink of an eye. The Longhorns’ coach had a successful season, leading the team to their first College Football Playoff berth. Yet, whether this success and the social media signals are enough to quell the rumors is something only time will reveal.