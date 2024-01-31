Steve Sarkisian: From Junior College Player to Hall of Fame Coach

During the East West Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame induction, a milestone event at The Star in Frisco, Texas, football coach Steve Sarkisian took a moment to reflect on his unique journey from a junior college player in Los Angeles to a revered figure in the coaching realm. Sarkisian, along with former NFL all-pro receiver Steve Smith, were the two distinguished inductees selected for the class of 2024.

From Player to Coach

Despite a successful college career at BYU, Sarkisian admitted that his prospects of entering the NFL were slim due to his physical limitations. This self-awareness, peppered with a sense of humor, was something he shared during his induction speech. His career transitioned from a brief stint as a player in the Canadian Football League to a highly successful coaching career, spanning roles in the NFL and head coach positions at Washington, USC, and Texas.

The Breakthrough

At the heart of Sarkisian's metamorphosis into a coach was a chance encounter with Pete Carroll during the Shrine Bowl practices, which led him to secure a graduate assistant position at USC. This opportunity marked his breakthrough into coaching. Sarkisian emphasized the critical role of relationships and perseverance in his career trajectory to the current players participating in the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl. He underscored that interactions during such events could be pivotal in opening doors for their future.

Impacting the Future

Under Sarkisian's leadership, the Texas Longhorns have shown remarkable improvement, with their strong presence expected at the upcoming NFL Draft. As he concluded his speech, Sarkisian expressed his gratitude for the recognition of his journey and made a point of praising three of his former players who are participating in the 2024 Shrine Bowl festivities.