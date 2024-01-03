en English
Bahamas

Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee

Breaking barriers in the world of sports, Stevandrae Wells, a former basketball player, has risen to prominence as an international referee, joining the ranks of Eustacia Smith and Christian Wilmore. This achievement brings the count of certified female referees in the Bahamas to two, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing pursuit of gender equality within the sporting sphere. The path to certification, which took a span of six months, involved an intensive combination of physical training and theoretical courses.

Challenges and Triumphs

Wells’s journey was not without its hurdles. The COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to her training. However, with the guidance of Freddie Brown, a top FIBA official in the Bahamas, and the support of her association, she persevered. As she closed out the year, Wells took to the court at the 24th Yuletide Classic, her accomplishments serving as a testament to her determination and resilience.

The Power of Continuous Learning

Aside from her career in sports, Wells is also an accomplished professional in the field of banking and finance, currently serving as an accountant at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center. She attributes her success in both arenas to a commitment to continuous learning, a strong work ethic, and the unwavering support of the New Providence Association of Certified Basketball Officials.

An Encouragement for Future Female Officials

Fellow referee Christian Wilmore speaks highly of Wells’s potential, emphasizing the opportunity for significant growth once she steps onto the international stage. As Wells awaits her first major international officiating assignment, she stands as an inspiration to other women, encouraging them to consider officiating as a viable career path. In her words, respect and gender equality are vital tenets within the sport, and her success serves as a beacon of hope for future female officials.

Bahamas Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

