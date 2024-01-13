Stetson University Dominates Queens University in College Basketball Matchup

In a robust display of offensive prowess, Stetson University secured an emphatic victory over Queens University of Charlotte in a recent college basketball contest. The final score stood at 84-66, underscoring Stetson’s dominance throughout the game. The team’s formidable performance was characterized by a 32-63 shooting record from the field, a success that was further amplified by a 9-22 achievement from the three-point line.

Stellar Performance by Blackmon and Swenson

At the forefront of Stetson’s triumph was the outstanding performance of Blackmon and Swenson. Blackmon, who emerged as the lead scorer, registered an impressive 19 points. He was closely followed by Swenson, who played an integral role in securing the win with his contribution of 16 points. Thompson also had a significant impact on the game, adding 16 points to Stetson’s winning tally.

Maintaining the Lead

Stetson established their lead early in the game, rounding off the first half with a 40-34 advantage. This lead was not only maintained but expanded in the second half. Stetson closed the game with a comfortable 18-point lead, reinforcing their dominance over Queens.

Queens’ Struggles and Stetson’s Rebounding Superiority

Queens University, despite having McKee as their top scorer with 22 points, struggled throughout the match. Their difficulties were particularly noticeable in their three-point attempts, where they only managed to net 4 out of 18 shots. Stetson, on the other hand, demonstrated their rebounding superiority with a total of 33 rebounds, led by Smith’s exceptional 10.

Stetson’s and Queens’ matching performance in assists, marked by Swenson’s and Albury’s significant contributions respectively, was another notable aspect of the game. The contest took place before an audience of 455 spectators, in a venue that can accommodate up to 2,500.