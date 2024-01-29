STETHS Athletes Shine at Grace/STETHS Invitational Track Meet

A day of pulsating athletic prowess unfolded at the Grace/STETHS Invitational track and field meet, with St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) students taking center stage.

The event saw a constellation of standout performances, notably from Habiba Harris and Barrain Smith, who despite battling injuries, redefined resilience and demonstrated unyielding spirit in their respective disciplines.

Habiba Harris: A Resounding Victory

In an extraordinary display of speed, Habiba Harris clinched victory in the Class One girls' 100 metres, clocking an impressive 11.89 seconds. The only contender to break the 12-second barrier, Harris' performance was a testament to her indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to her sport. Her triumph marked a strong comeback from injury, and her improved time reflected her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Barrain Smith: An Anchor of Strength

Barrain Smith, battling injury himself, provided one of the most inspiring moments of the day. As the anchor of the 4x800 metres relay, Smith navigated the grueling race with tenacity, finishing strong in 8:03.90 minutes. His enthusiastic display, coupled with his determination to overcome physical setbacks, not only led STETHS to victory but also energized the spectators, reinforcing the community's pride in their athletes.

STETHS: A Beacon of Athletic Excellence

STETHS' victory was not confined to these individual triumphs alone. The school also secured wins in the Open girls' 4x400 metres relay and the Open boys' 4x400 metres relay, along with individual victories in the Class One girls' high jump and various throwing events. These collective achievements are a testament to the school's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of sporting excellence.

Edwin Allen High School: A Formidable Opponent

Meanwhile, Edwin Allen High School showcased its depth across different disciplines, securing second and third places in multiple events. Their consistent performance emphasized the level of competition and the caliber of talent present at the meet.

The Grace/STETHS Invitational track and field meet was more than a competition; it was a celebration of athletic talent, resilience, and community spirit. The athletes' gratitude for the support they received was palpable, and their dedication to their sport was inspiring, making the event a memorable sporting spectacle.