Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA

In a significant development in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), Stephen Loman, the No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender in ONE Championship, has announced his amicable split from Baguio-based Team Lakay. Loman, who has been with the team since turning professional in 2012, expressed his gratitude to his coach Mark Sangiao for the guidance and nurturing that has honed him into a formidable fighter.

End of a Storied Chapter

The departure of Loman marks the end of a decade-long association with Team Lakay. Throughout this period, Loman remained undefeated from 2016 to 2023 and successfully defended his bantamweight title four times in a Middle Eastern MMA promotion. A move to ONE Championship further cemented his reputation, where he clinched three significant victories, including a dominant decision over former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Exodus from Team Lakay

Loman’s decision to part ways follows the departure of several other high-profile fighters from Team Lakay. Notable among them are former world champions Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Kevin Belingon, and Honorio Banario, most of whom have found a new training home at Lions Nation MMA. Even as he embarks on a new journey, Loman remains committed to continue fighting under ONE Championship promotion.

A New Path Forward

While Loman has yet to unveil his next training camp, his departure signifies an important shift in the landscape of the MMA world. Regardless of the change in training environment, fans can expect the same unrelenting spirit and dedication from Loman, who has made it clear that his fighting career is far from over. The MMA community and fans await with bated breath the next chapter in Loman’s illustrious career.