Australia

Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland

In a saddening development, former Australian Olympian and Socceroos player, Stephen Laybutt was found dead in a bushland on the New South Wales Far North Coast. Known for his distinct contribution to Australian football, Laybutt’s untimely demise leaves a stark void in the sporting community.

Laybutt’s Illustrious Career

Stephen Laybutt carved a niche for himself in the sporting realm, representing Australia in 15 games, and playing for various clubs both on national and international platforms. His outstanding skill and dedication to the sport brought him recognition and respect from peers and fans alike. Laybutt was a part of the Australian team in the 2000 Olympics, and his subsequent professional career spanned 16 years, with stints in Japan, Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia.

A Life of Courage and Generosity

After retiring from football, Laybutt continued to make headlines, embracing his identity as a gay man in a society often rife with prejudice. His courageous revelation was not his only contribution to the community. In 2021, he demonstrated his innate generosity by donating a kidney to a 67-year-old patient, further testifying to his altruistic nature.

The Circumstances Surrounding His Death

Stephen Laybutt was last seen on a Friday evening at a residence in Tweed, where he had gone to meet friends. His car was later discovered outside shops in Cabarita. The eventual discovery of his body in nearby bushland has prompted a police investigation. While the circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious, the exact cause remains unknown, leaving room for speculation and concern among his followers and loved ones.

As we remember Stephen Laybutt’s significant contributions to football and society, his life story serves as a testament to his resilience, courage, and compassion. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes and individuals alike.

Australia Obituary Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

