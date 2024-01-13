Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure

In a reflective look back on his NBA career, Stephen Jackson places a special emphasis on his tenure with the Charlotte Bobcats. His arrival in 2009 marked a crucial turn for the team, as Jackson, with his commanding averages of 21.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals over 72 games, led the Bobcats to their maiden NBA postseason appearance.

First NBA Postseason Appearance for the Bobcats

Although the Orlando Magic halted their journey in the first round, the accomplishment held significant weight for the team. Jackson’s performance during this season is highly treasured by him, ranking second only to his NBA championship victory with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003. The opportunity to be the primary player and the face of the organization was a contrast to his earlier roles, where he played in the shadows of stars such as Tim Duncan and Jermaine O’Neal.

Guidance from Basketball Legend, Michael Jordan

During his time with the Bobcats, Jackson had the privilege of being mentored by the legendary Michael Jordan, an experience he values highly. Post-Charlotte, Jackson’s career trajectory took a downward turn, with less impactful stints at the Milwaukee Bucks and a return to the Spurs where he found it challenging to fit in.

End of an Illustrious Career

His final NBA moments were with the Los Angeles Clippers, but he played only nine games before hanging up his boots on July 22, 2015, marking the end of an illustrious 14-year career. Jackson also named Boris Diaw, his teammate from the Bobcats, as the most talented player he has ever worked with, attributing much of his success to Diaw.