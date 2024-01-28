Stephen Curry's 'Voodoo' Sneaker Tribute and Warriors' Homage to Dejan Milojevic

In a poignant blend of celebration and remembrance, Golden State Warriors' star player, Stephen Curry, recently unveiled a modernized version of the Under Armour Anatomix Spawn basketball sneakers, the 'Voodoo' colorway. This revolutionary design is a tribute to New Orleans, a city known for its vibrant culture and spiritual connections. The unveiling coincides with a heartfelt tribute by the Warriors to their late assistant coach, Dejan Milojevic.

A Sneaker Tribute to New Orleans

The 'Voodoo' colorway, originally sported by Curry during his first All-Star Game appearance in 2014, features a smoky graphic paired with indigo and purple hues. This color combination symbolizes the mystical aspects of Voodoo, representing the expulsion of evil and the infusion of strength and wisdom. The design encapsulates New Orleans' spiritual nuances, showcasing the city's unique cultural tapestry in each stride.

Warriors Honor Late Assistant Coach, Dejan Milojevic

Amidst this artistic tribute, the Warriors also honored the memory of their late assistant coach, Dejan Milojevic, who passed away at 46 following a heart attack. The team left Milojevic's bench seat vacant, adorning it with a shirt and white rose. Warm-up shirts bearing his initials and a patch on their jerseys for the season's remainder were also part of the tribute. A commemorative logo is set to grace the courts at the Chase Center, marking a permanent tribute to Milojevic.

Team Members Express Fond Memories

Warriors' player, Klay Thompson, along with other team members, expressed fond memories and respect for Milojevic, often referred to as 'Deki' and 'Brate', a nod to his Serbian heritage. The team's tribute included a standing ovation and ceremonial jerseys placed on his seat, emphasizing their deep-rooted respect and remembrance for the late coach. As the Warriors move forward, they continue to carry Milojevic's legacy, his teachings serving as a beacon guiding their journey.