Stephen A. Smith Counters LeBron James on Joel Embiid's Injury Criticism

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith took to the airwaves to address comments made by LA Lakers star, LeBron James, surrounding the media's criticism of Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid. James had earlier voiced his displeasure at media personalities, citing their reluctance to apologize to Embiid after the player suffered a knee injury.

Embiid's Injury and the Media's Response

Embiid had been under fire for missing games, with his injury only confirmed following a clash with the Golden State Warriors. Smith, however, sought to clarify on his show that the media's commentary was not aimed at questioning the legitimacy of Embiid's injury. Rather, it was a reflection on the player's history of game absences.

Embiid, Smith noted, has earned a reputation for being prone to injuries. The recent meniscus injury to his left knee came as no shock to the media, fans, or fellow players. Smith further highlighted Embiid's absence from a face-off with the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets and their star player, Nikola Jokić, since 2019 - a topic that has stirred considerable debate among fans and pundits.

Smith's Challenge to LeBron James

Smith responded to LeBron's comments by challenging him to reveal the full story and furnish all the facts. In his view, criticism did not stem from Embiid's present injury but from a pattern of regular absences. Smith asserted that the media's role is to scrutinize and discuss, not merely to parrot the narratives offered by players or teams.

Update on Embiid's Injury

In the latest update, the 76ers announced that Joel Embiid would undergo a corrective procedure for the injury to his lateral meniscus in his left knee. Further details on his condition and expected recovery time will be provided post-procedure. This development, while expected, adds another chapter in the narrative of Embiid's injury history and the discourse surrounding it.