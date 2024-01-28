Stephanie Young: A Lifelong Detroit Lions Fan Championing Community Ties

Stephanie Young, a 58-year-old Detroit native, has a story that intertwines with the tale of the Detroit Lions. A 1983 graduate of Central High School, Young's love for the team can be traced back to her childhood. Armed with hot chocolate, she braved the cold of Tiger Stadium to cheer on her home team. Despite moving to Las Vegas in 2009, where she currently works for Archwell Health, Young's dedication to the Detroit Lions has never wavered.

Young's Journey in Sports Media

Youthful enthusiasm turned into a lifelong commitment when Young decided to pursue a career in sports media. She attended the Specs Howard School of Media Arts, setting the foundation for her journey. Young landed a role as an on-air member for 'Sportstalk' on Barden Cablevision TV 6. For a decade, Young and her co-hosts, all Detroiters, became familiar faces in the community as they covered local sports, including the beloved Lions.

Unforgettable Memories and Lasting Impact

Young's tenure at 'Sportstalk' allowed her to interview prominent Lions players and Coach Wayne Fontes. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a connection between the community and the team. These interactions offered a unique perspective, providing fans with an immersive and personal experience.

Carrying the Flame: The DIVA of Sports

Even though 'Sportstalk' is off-air, Young's zeal for sports media continues to burn brightly. She engages with sports content on social media under the moniker 'The DIVA of Sports.' She continually advocates for stronger community ties, reminiscent of the past when athletes were more involved in the local community. Young believes in the potential impact of their presence in local areas, and through her work, she hopes to inspire a new generation of athletes to give back to their communities.