Steph De Lander: Embracing the Indie Scene, Eyeing WWE Return

In a recent turn of events, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) talent, Steph De Lander, known in NXT as Persia Pirotta, has opened up about her journey post-WWE release in April 2022. Making waves in the independent wrestling circuit, De Lander has adopted a different perspective on her career, focusing on her current path while keeping an eye on a potential return to WWE.

Stepping into the Independent Circuit

De Lander, who had a memorable stint with WWE both as an ally and adversary of Indi Hartwell, has made a significant impact on the independent wrestling scene since her release. Shifting her focus from a fast-tracked return to WWE, De Lander has concentrated on embracing and enjoying her independent career. Her surprise appearance at the Game Changer Wrestling’s ‘No Compadre’ event in Chicago, where she teamed up with Jimmy Lloyd and Colt Cabana against SGBUSSY, is a testament to her presence in the indie scene.

Working with Matt Cardona

De Lander has also been collaborating with another former WWE talent, Matt Cardona. Together, they have been creating a buzz in the indie wrestling scene, with De Lander earning the moniker ‘Indy Goddess’. Cardona, who himself has found success post-WWE, has been instrumental in aiding De Lander’s indie journey.

Aiming for a WWE Return

Despite her success in the independent scene, De Lander’s ultimate goal remains a return to WWE. In a candid interview with Chris Van Vliet, she revealed that while she initially was fixated on rejoining WWE, she has now shifted her attention to her work in the indie scene. She believes that by performing passionately and committing to her work, she will naturally generate interest from WWE and other promotions. De Lander affirms that this process has already begun, with growing interest from various wrestling promotions.