Steph De Lander: Embracing the Indie Scene, Eyeing WWE Return

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
In a recent turn of events, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) talent, Steph De Lander, known in NXT as Persia Pirotta, has opened up about her journey post-WWE release in April 2022. Making waves in the independent wrestling circuit, De Lander has adopted a different perspective on her career, focusing on her current path while keeping an eye on a potential return to WWE.

Stepping into the Independent Circuit

De Lander, who had a memorable stint with WWE both as an ally and adversary of Indi Hartwell, has made a significant impact on the independent wrestling scene since her release. Shifting her focus from a fast-tracked return to WWE, De Lander has concentrated on embracing and enjoying her independent career. Her surprise appearance at the Game Changer Wrestling’s ‘No Compadre’ event in Chicago, where she teamed up with Jimmy Lloyd and Colt Cabana against SGBUSSY, is a testament to her presence in the indie scene.

Working with Matt Cardona

De Lander has also been collaborating with another former WWE talent, Matt Cardona. Together, they have been creating a buzz in the indie wrestling scene, with De Lander earning the moniker ‘Indy Goddess’. Cardona, who himself has found success post-WWE, has been instrumental in aiding De Lander’s indie journey.

Aiming for a WWE Return

Despite her success in the independent scene, De Lander’s ultimate goal remains a return to WWE. In a candid interview with Chris Van Vliet, she revealed that while she initially was fixated on rejoining WWE, she has now shifted her attention to her work in the indie scene. She believes that by performing passionately and committing to her work, she will naturally generate interest from WWE and other promotions. De Lander affirms that this process has already begun, with growing interest from various wrestling promotions.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

