Steiner Brothers Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame: Scott Steiner Shares His Experience

2022 marked an event of significant importance for the wrestling community when the Steiner Brothers, comprising Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This brother duo is recognized as one of wrestling's most accomplished and revered tag teams, and their inclusion into the prestigious Hall of Fame is a testament to their extraordinary career.

Scott Steiner Reflects on the Induction

Scott Steiner, in an interview with John Poz on the Two Man Power Trip, candidly shared his sentiments on the induction. It was a great experience for him, made even more special as his nephew Bron Breakker had the honor of introducing them. This induction held a certain personal value for Scott, who had previously joined WWE after the company acquired WCW. Despite a challenging start due to injuries and a rough transition, the recognition from the Hall of Fame represented a positive turn in his relationship with WWE.

A Long-Awaited Induction

Scott Steiner admitted that the delay in his induction was largely due to his past comments and attitude towards WWE. However, he expressed that his nephew Bron Breakker's presence in WWE made it easier for him to come to terms with the situation. He confirmed a story about an incident with former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno, where he jokingly attempted to drown him while jet skiing. He admitted this and similar past behavior could have delayed his induction.

Legacy of the Steiner Brothers

The Steiner Brothers have left an indelible mark in the world of wrestling, with multiple championship wins across WWE, WCW, and IWGP. Their track record boasts of them being two-time WWE Tag Team Champions, seven-time WCW Tag Team Champions, and two-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. This induction into the WWE Hall of Fame solidifies their legacy, paying homage to their contribution to the sport.