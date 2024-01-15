Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs in Australian Open 2024 After Rapid Recovery

At last year’s Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas was a finalist. This year, he returns to Melbourne Park, marking his comeback with a four-set triumph against Zizou Bergs. The victory comes after a challenging period for Tsitsipas, who was sidelined from the ATP Finals due to a back injury. His recovery, termed as ‘insane’ by the player himself, has been remarkable and faster than that of his counterparts who have suffered similar injuries.

Recovery Journey

Tsitsipas’s post-match press conference revealed his journey back to the court. He shared insights about the prevalence of such injuries in tennis, which he learned through discussions with fellow players. His quick recovery, according to Tsitsipas, was due to proactive measures he took to regain his fitness. His injury had a significant impact on his pre-season training, a period usually dedicated to rest and preparation for the upcoming year. However, Tsitsipas was confined to recovery efforts rather than on-court practice.

A Fine Start

The Greek tennis star rallied from a set down to beat Zizou Bergs 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, effectively marking his entry into the second round of the Australian Open 2024. Despite the victory, Tsitsipas showed signs of not being 100% ready for the tournament, with slower movements and changes in his serve due to his wrist. However, he improved with every rally and won the match, attributing his victory to his focus, physicality, and mental involvement.

Looking Forward

With his first-round victory, Tsitsipas has set the pace for his performance in the tournament. He expressed optimism about his health and the direction of his game. He believes that he feels capable of returning to his early previous year’s form. His next opponent in the second round will be Australian player Jordan Thompson.