Stefanos Tsitsipas Pulls Out of United Cup Singles Match: Will He Be Ready for Australian Open?

World’s number six men’s tennis player, Stefanos Tsitsipas, has made a sudden withdrawal from a singles match at the United Cup in Sydney, citing a persistent back injury. His spot was filled by his young Greek teammate, Stefanos Sakellaridis. Tsitsipas, who had previously hinted at his uncertain participation, stating he was ’50-50′ before officially pulling out of the competition.

Tsitsipas’s Uncertainty Raises Concerns

Despite the withdrawal from the singles match, Tsitsipas still took to the court for a mixed doubles match alongside Maria Sakkari. This move has sparked concerns about his readiness for the approaching Australian Open, scheduled to begin on January 14. Tsitsipas, a finalist in the previous year’s Australian Open, losing to Novak Djokovic, is viewed as a strong contender for the men’s singles title. However, the recent withdrawal has cast a cloud of doubt over his fitness and readiness for the tournament.

Greece’s United Cup Campaign

With Tsitsipas’s withdrawal from the men’s singles match, Greece’s hopes in the United Cup now rest on the mixed doubles. Despite Greece’s star player’s absence, they put up a stiff resistance, with Maria Sakkari claiming a victory against Daniela Seguel and 19-year-old Stefanos Sakellaridis providing tough competition to Nicolas Jarry. Tsitsipas and Sakkari then teamed up for the mixed doubles following her victory. Greece is currently competing in Group B of the United Cup, with their next match set against Canada.

Tsitsipas’s Road to Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas’s withdrawal from the singles match due to his injury, followed by his participation in the mixed doubles, has caused a stir among tennis enthusiasts and pundits. With the Australian Open just around the corner, Tsitsipas’s fitness and readiness are the subject of intense discussion. His last match was on November 14, 2023, and he has recorded a 51-24 tally this year. As he prepares for the Australian Open, the tennis world awaits with bated breath to see how this back injury will affect his performance in one of the calendar’s most esteemed tournaments.