Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 19-year-old Greek tennis sensation, is bristling with anticipation for a strong showing at Wimbledon, echoing his deep-rooted fondness for the prestigious tournament. Despite a defeat in straight sets by Grigor Dimitrov at The Boodles exhibition event, Tsitsipas has had a thriving grass court season, reaching impressive milestones in s-Hertogenbosch and Halle, which have fortified his confidence and shot his ATP ranking up to number 35.

Wimbledon: A Stage for Glory

Not only is Tsitsipas set to play singles at Wimbledon, but he is also partnering with Marius Copil for the doubles event. The Greek prodigy harbours a special affection for Wimbledon, being a former winner of the Boys’ Doubles title in 2016. He is hopeful of stepping onto the centre court this year as a professional, etching his name in its illustrious history.

Local Players to Watch

Alongside Tsitsipas, local players Cameron Norrie and Joe Salisbury will be representing Putney. Norrie, world number 80, is competing in the men’s singles, while Salisbury, also ranked 80 in doubles, is teaming up with Frederik Nielsen. Salisbury and Nielsen boast a recent ATP Challenger doubles title win in Nottingham under their belt.

The Wimbledon Power Couple

Amidst the on-court action, Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have confirmed their relationship, quickly becoming one of tennis’ most talked-about power couples. Embracing the media attention, the duo has been open about their relationship, even starting a joint Instagram account to document their journey together. Unfortunately, a back injury forced Tsitsipas to withdraw from a match against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, where he was replaced by Stefanos Sakellaridis.

Despite the setback, Greece’s hope of advancing to the quarterfinals in Sydney rests on defeating Canada. With the stakes high and the competition fierce, Tsitsipas’s journey is expected to be an engrossing narrative in the Wimbledon saga.