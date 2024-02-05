Stefanie Rezzara Launches Hot Shot PR: A New Chapter in Sports Communication

Stefanie Rezzara, a seasoned PR veteran with an illustrious 15-year career, has taken a bold leap into entrepreneurship with the launch of her venture, Hot Shot PR. Known for her exemplary work in sports communication, Rezzara has left an indelible mark in her previous roles at Fox Sports and Nike Pacific.

Pioneering Sports Communication

Rezzara spent a substantial seven years of her career with Fox Sports, holding the senior publicist position. Notably, she was instrumental in promoting major events and managing critical signings for Fox Footy, a jewel in the crown of Foxtel Group's winter sports channels. She successfully navigated the publicity surrounding Shane Warne's induction into the Fox Cricket team, managed the annual Fox Footy launch for the AFL season, and oversaw the launch of Fox Netball.

Shaping Major Sports Milestones

Rezzara's career also boasts pivotal contributions to significant sports milestones. She played a key role when Kelli Underwood, the AFL's first female caller, made her return to the commentary box. Additionally, she was involved in the launch of AFLW and supported the rise in popularity of boxer Tim Tszyu for Main Event.

Charting a New Course with Hot Shot PR

With a wealth of experience and a network of influential contacts from her time at Nike and Fox Sports, Rezzara is well-equipped to steer the course of Hot Shot PR. Her success stories, coupled with her authentic approach to connecting people, indicate that she is primed to make her new PR firm a resounding success.

Rezzara's decision to go solo mirrors a recent trend of career shifts within the Foxtel Group, as highlighted by Mediaweek. The media outlet also reported that Jacqui Abbott, Foxtel Group's executive director of group communications, is set to stay with the company until March 2024.