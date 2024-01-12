Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series

Stefan Parsons, a seasoned NASCAR driver and son of NASCAR Cup Series race-winner Phil Parsons, has officially announced that he will be driving for Henderson Motorsports in the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The news broke as Parsons shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season on social media.

Parsons’ Journey in the Fast Lane

Parsons’ involvement in the NASCAR series dates back to 2018. Over the years, he has made a total of 11 starts in the Truck Series and has competed in 76 NASCAR National Series events. His career-best finish stands at a respectable 17th place. In 2023, Parsons made his mark by participating in 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, delivering his highest finish of 13th at Daytona while driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

No. 75 Truck: A New Challenge

For the 2024 season, Parsons will be behind the wheel of the No. 75 truck, a vehicle that has traditionally been entered on a part-time basis. This new alliance is set to be sponsored by Food Country USA, adding a layer of anticipation to the forthcoming season. His schedule, although not yet fully disclosed, includes participation in the season opener at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Henderson Motorsports: A Legacy Continued

In the previous season, Henderson Motorsports had drivers Parker Kligerman and Sean Hingorani manning the No. 75 truck. They achieved their best performance with a ninth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway, with Kligerman taking the lead. Parsons’ appointment to the No. 75 truck signals a continuation of this legacy, and fans are eagerly awaiting what the new season will bring.