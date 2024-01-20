Steelers Stick to Continuity: Kenny Pickett Secures Starting Quarterback Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their intent clear: continuity is the name of the game, and Kenny Pickett is at its heart. At the end-of-season news conference, head coach Mike Tomlin reaffirmed his place at the helm, with most of the staff returning for another season. The shake-up, however, comes in the form of a new offensive coordinator, an external hire, indicating a fresh direction for the team's offense.

Quarterback Continuity: Pickett over Rudolph

The Steelers' quarterback situation has been a subject of fervent debate. Despite Mason Rudolph's impressive performance last season, it's Kenny Pickett who has been designated as the team's starting quarterback. The Steelers' faith in Pickett, a first-round draft pick, signals a shift in focus towards building a long-term solution at the quarterback position.

Offseason Changes: Gearing Up for Pickett's Development

A new offensive coordinator, a renewed quarterback coach, and a tweaked system are all geared for Pickett to prove his worth. While Pickett has shown glimpses of his potential, the upcoming season will be his chance to prove he can consistently lead the team to wins. The Steelers will need Pickett to demonstrate his ability to adapt, learn, and excel within a new system, under new guidance.

Streamlining for Success: The Rudolph Decision

The Steelers' decision to potentially let Mason Rudolph, a free agent, leave is seen as a strategic move to remove distractions and solidify Pickett's role. The Steelers are expected to look for a veteran backup quarterback and may even draft another one, all in the quest to support Pickett's development. The stage is set for Pickett to seize the opportunity and steer the Steelers towards success.