en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories

In a thrilling game of the Taiwan P.LEAGUE+, the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers have unfortunately set a new record for the longest losing streak. The Steelers’ tenth consecutive defeat, an overtime loss to the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, has etched their name in the annals of the league’s history. The Steelers’ record now stands at a disheartening 1-11, placing them a step behind the Pilots, who formerly held the record for the longest losing streak with nine straight losses.

Steelers’ Struggle Despite Strong Start

Despite a promising start and a record-equalling performance by shooter Lu Cheng-ju, the Steelers could not maintain their lead, ultimately losing the game in overtime. Last season, the Steelers saw a remarkable turnaround with the addition of Jeremy Lin, a well-known figure in the basketball world. However, since Lin’s departure to the New Taipei Kings, the team has been grappling to recreate the success they once tasted.

Formosa Dreamers and Hsinchu Toplus Lioneers Surge Ahead

While one team grapples with loss, another celebrates victory. The Formosa Dreamers are on a winning spree, setting a franchise record with eight consecutive victories after their initial loss to the Steelers. In another corner of the league, the Hsinchu Toplus Lioneers have secured their fifth straight win against the Kings, who are currently experiencing a rare slump, having lost three out of their last four games.

Upcoming Games: A Test of Mettle

The upcoming games pose a challenge for all teams. The Steelers will face the Dreamers, and the Kings, led by former NBA player Jeremy Lin, will host the Taipei Fubon Braves. The Kings will then play their first overseas East Asia Super League game against the Meralco Bolts in the Philippines. Despite recent setbacks, the Kings remain confident, reminding us that the pulse of a story lies in its human element.

0
Sports Taiwan
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023

By Salman Khan

A Month of Shadows and Light: Bermuda in May

By Salman Khan

Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis

By Safak Costu

Jeremy Vine's Near-Miss Cyclist Video Sparks Road Safety Debate

By Salman Khan

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023 ...
@Africa · 31 mins
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha

By Salman Khan

Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses

By Salman Khan

Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

By Ebenezer Mensah

Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Latest Headlines
World News
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
1 min
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
2 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
2 mins
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
4 mins
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
9 mins
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
9 mins
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
10 mins
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
11 mins
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
14 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
39 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
52 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app