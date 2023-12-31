Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories

In a thrilling game of the Taiwan P.LEAGUE+, the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers have unfortunately set a new record for the longest losing streak. The Steelers’ tenth consecutive defeat, an overtime loss to the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, has etched their name in the annals of the league’s history. The Steelers’ record now stands at a disheartening 1-11, placing them a step behind the Pilots, who formerly held the record for the longest losing streak with nine straight losses.

Steelers’ Struggle Despite Strong Start

Despite a promising start and a record-equalling performance by shooter Lu Cheng-ju, the Steelers could not maintain their lead, ultimately losing the game in overtime. Last season, the Steelers saw a remarkable turnaround with the addition of Jeremy Lin, a well-known figure in the basketball world. However, since Lin’s departure to the New Taipei Kings, the team has been grappling to recreate the success they once tasted.

Formosa Dreamers and Hsinchu Toplus Lioneers Surge Ahead

While one team grapples with loss, another celebrates victory. The Formosa Dreamers are on a winning spree, setting a franchise record with eight consecutive victories after their initial loss to the Steelers. In another corner of the league, the Hsinchu Toplus Lioneers have secured their fifth straight win against the Kings, who are currently experiencing a rare slump, having lost three out of their last four games.

Upcoming Games: A Test of Mettle

The upcoming games pose a challenge for all teams. The Steelers will face the Dreamers, and the Kings, led by former NBA player Jeremy Lin, will host the Taipei Fubon Braves. The Kings will then play their first overseas East Asia Super League game against the Meralco Bolts in the Philippines. Despite recent setbacks, the Kings remain confident, reminding us that the pulse of a story lies in its human element.