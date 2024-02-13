Steelers' Redraft Shocker: Ivan Pace Jr. Chosen Over Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr.

In a captivating reimagining of the 2023 NFL draft, CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso released a redraft that sent shockwaves through the football community. Among the most intriguing selections was the Pittsburgh Steelers' choice of Ivan Pace Jr., an undersized yet aggressive linebacker from Cincinnati, with the No. 17 pick.

Advertisment

A New Direction for the Steelers

Trapasso's alternate reality draft presented an opportunity to reflect on the Steelers' decision-making process and consider the potential impact of a different choice. With the benefit of hindsight, the analyst suggested that Pittsburgh select Pace, who had a standout rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ivan Pace Jr., a 6-foot, 231-pound linebacker, started 11 games for the Vikings and amassed an impressive 102 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. His performance in the 2023 season demonstrated his ability to contribute immediately and make a significant impact on a team's defense.

Advertisment

Pace vs. Original Picks

In the actual 2023 NFL draft, the Steelers passed on Pace and selected offensive tackle Broderick Jones and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. However, in Trapasso's redraft, both players fell lower than their original draft positions.

While Jones and Porter Jr. possess undeniable talent, the redraft raises questions about their long-term value to the Steelers compared to Pace's immediate impact. The choice between a potential franchise offensive tackle or top cornerback and an aggressive, productive linebacker is not an easy one.

Advertisment

The Value of Hindsight

Ultimately, Trapasso's redraft serves as a reminder of the intricacies of the NFL draft process and the importance of making informed decisions. The Steelers, along with other teams, must weigh the potential of each prospect against their current roster needs and long-term goals.

In the case of Ivan Pace Jr., his exceptional rookie season has certainly piqued the interest of NFL analysts and fans alike. While it remains to be seen whether the Steelers would have made a different choice with the benefit of hindsight, Pace's performance has undoubtedly added a fascinating layer to the ongoing debate.

As the NFL landscape continues to evolve, teams must continually reassess their strategies and make difficult decisions. The 2023 NFL redraft is a testament to the complex nature of the draft process and the endless possibilities that arise when reimagining the future of the game.