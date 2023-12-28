Steelers Icons Ward and Harrison Passed Over for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024

In a surprising turn of events, Pittsburgh Steelers legends Hines Ward and James Harrison will not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 2024. Despite being semifinalists for eight consecutive years and having impressive career records, they were not selected among the 15 modern-era player finalists announced this Wednesday.

Remarkable Career Milestones Overshadowed

Hines Ward, the Steelers’ all-time leading receiver, boasts significant career milestones, including 1,000 receptions, 12,083 receiving yards, 85 touchdowns, and being named Super Bowl XL MVP. Similarly, James Harrison, the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time Pro Bowl selectee, has also accrued momentous statistics with 811 tackles and 84.5 sacks during his tenure with the Steelers. Despite their noteworthy contributions, both players have yet again been passed over for the Hall of Fame.

Finalists Announced for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The list of finalists for the class of 2024 includes notable players such as Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Jared Allen, Dwight Freeney, and Julius Peppers. The final Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be revealed on February 8, 2024. The selection committee has the potential to elect up to five modern-era finalists for induction, each requiring a minimum positive vote of 80%. Notably, the list of 15 finalists includes six first-time finalists.

Enshrinement Ceremony in Canton, Ohio

The inductees will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on August 3, 2024. The ceremony will take place in conjunction with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The last step between the finalists and induction will occur on Super Bowl weekend, when the selection committee casts its final votes.

While the non-inclusion of Ward and Harrison may come as a disappointment to many Steelers fans, it underscores the intense competition and high standards of the Hall of Fame. As we await the final announcement, it is evident that the Class of 2024 will undoubtedly feature an array of football’s finest players.