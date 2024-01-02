Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State’s Defensive Lineup

The Ohio State Buckeyes face a significant reshuffling in their defensive lineup as Steele Chambers, their dependable linebacker, makes the leap to the 2024 NFL Draft. Chambers, who embarked on his Ohio State journey as a running back, transitioned to the linebacker position in 2021 and has since been a staple in the starting lineup for the last 30 games.

Chambers’ Contribution to Ohio State

Chambers’ robust defensive play has played a pivotal role in the Buckeyes’ success. Over three years as a linebacker, he has accrued an impressive 189 tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. While not projected to be drafted until the latter rounds, Chambers is ready to advance his career to the professional level.

Implications for Ohio State

With Chambers’ inevitable departure, Ohio State is slated to lose both of its starting linebackers from the past two seasons. This shift in the defensive lineup will undoubtedly challenge the team’s depth and dynamics. While another player has not formally announced his draft intentions, he has hinted at a likely exit by accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Future Lineup Prospects

Despite these impending departures, Ohio State is already making strategic moves to fill the void. Cody Simon is touted to replace one of the departing linebackers, while C.J. Hicks is a potential contender for Chambers’ slot. The team is also eyeing other players who could potentially step into the starting lineup or join the team through transfers. Among these is a player poised to return for his fifth year, providing the team with much-needed experience.