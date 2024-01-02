en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State’s Defensive Lineup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State’s Defensive Lineup

The Ohio State Buckeyes face a significant reshuffling in their defensive lineup as Steele Chambers, their dependable linebacker, makes the leap to the 2024 NFL Draft. Chambers, who embarked on his Ohio State journey as a running back, transitioned to the linebacker position in 2021 and has since been a staple in the starting lineup for the last 30 games.

Chambers’ Contribution to Ohio State

Chambers’ robust defensive play has played a pivotal role in the Buckeyes’ success. Over three years as a linebacker, he has accrued an impressive 189 tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. While not projected to be drafted until the latter rounds, Chambers is ready to advance his career to the professional level.

Implications for Ohio State

With Chambers’ inevitable departure, Ohio State is slated to lose both of its starting linebackers from the past two seasons. This shift in the defensive lineup will undoubtedly challenge the team’s depth and dynamics. While another player has not formally announced his draft intentions, he has hinted at a likely exit by accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Future Lineup Prospects

Despite these impending departures, Ohio State is already making strategic moves to fill the void. Cody Simon is touted to replace one of the departing linebackers, while C.J. Hicks is a potential contender for Chambers’ slot. The team is also eyeing other players who could potentially step into the starting lineup or join the team through transfers. Among these is a player poised to return for his fifth year, providing the team with much-needed experience.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky Stuns Viewers with Unconventional Pancake Eating Incident

By Salman Khan

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter

By Salman Khan

Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense

By Salman Khan

ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast

By Ebenezer Mensah

Aaron Rodgers Fires Controversial Claims on The Pat McAfee Show ...
@NFL · 52 mins
Aaron Rodgers Fires Controversial Claims on The Pat McAfee Show ...
heart comment 0
NFL Referee Brad Allen: A Controversial Figure Amid Scrutiny Over Officiating Calls

By Salman Khan

NFL Referee Brad Allen: A Controversial Figure Amid Scrutiny Over Officiating Calls
Navigating the NFL Season: A Comprehensive Analysis of Teams, Tactics, and Prospects

By Salman Khan

Navigating the NFL Season: A Comprehensive Analysis of Teams, Tactics, and Prospects
NFL Fan Discovers Authentic Viewing Experience; Weekend Roundup and Speculations

By Salman Khan

NFL Fan Discovers Authentic Viewing Experience; Weekend Roundup and Speculations
NFL’s Coaching Carousel: A Test of Resilience in NFC South

By Salman Khan

NFL's Coaching Carousel: A Test of Resilience in NFC South
Latest Headlines
World News
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
41 seconds
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
54 seconds
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
54 seconds
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
56 seconds
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
57 seconds
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
1 min
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
1 min
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
1 min
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
1 min
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app