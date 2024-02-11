Steel City Underground: New Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith Brings Change and Optimism

Steel City Underground: A Week of Change and Reflection

In the heart of Steel City, change is in the air, as the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator. This week, Steel City Underground took a closer look at the reactions from Steelers Nation, reminisced about Bill Cowher's bold onside kick call during the Super Bowl, and delved into the history of the Steelers' connection with the Steel City Star.

Arthur Smith: A New Chapter in Steelers' Offense

Arthur Smith, previously the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, is expected to bring a renewed focus on the run game. This development is particularly promising for the team's top two running backs, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Smith's offensive strategy, characterized by short splits and an inside-out attack, has already garnered excitement from the players.

Harris and Warren, who have been sharing responsibilities throughout the 2023 season, are looking forward to the potential for a stronger run game. While reactions from Steelers fans have been mixed, the two running backs are optimistic about the changes Smith will bring to the team.

Adapting to Smith's Offensive Philosophy

Smith's offensive philosophy, rooted in the Sean McVay tree, emphasizes wide zone runs and play-action. For the Steelers to adapt to this new scheme, they will need to find a standout blocking receiver and commit to effort from their talented receivers.

The team's current base of inside and split zone runs will shift towards wide zone runs, marking a significant departure from their previous strategy. However, Smith may incorporate more gap schemes to keep up with the diversity of the league's run game.

Improving the Offensive Line: A Top Priority

Smith's hiring comes just a day after team president Art Rooney II discussed the need to improve the offensive line. Smith's preference for a certain type of lineman will be closely evaluated by the organization to ensure better play.

As the Steelers embark on this new chapter, fans are eager to see how Smith's offensive philosophy will shape the team's performance in the upcoming season. The emphasis on the run game and the potential for a stronger offensive line are promising signs for the Steelers' future.

In the ever-evolving landscape of professional football, the Pittsburgh Steelers are setting their sights on success, with Arthur Smith leading the charge. As fans, players, and analysts reflect on the week's events, one thing is certain: Steel City is ready for the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead.