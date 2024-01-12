Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride

Statesville, nestled in the heart of North Carolina, has been announced as one of the significant overnight stops for the much-anticipated 2024 Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride. The event, marking its silver jubilee this year, is slated to unfurl from October 6-12, drawing an estimated 900 cycling enthusiasts.

A Journey Across North Carolina

The week-long cycling odyssey is set to commence from Spruce Pine, meandering through the state’s scenic landscapes, and culminating at Ocean Isle Beach. The riders, clocking an average of 60 miles per day, will traverse diverse terrains and vibrant towns, with overnight halts in Lenoir, Thomasville, Pittsboro, Benson, Elizabethtown, and, of course, Statesville.

A Celebration of North Carolina’s Rich Heritage

The Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride is more than just a cycling event. It aims to highlight North Carolina’s scenic grandeur, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, and state parks. Furthermore, the ride champions the cause of fitness and healthy lifestyles, underscoring the benefits of bicycling for both individuals and the state at large.

A Legacy of Two Decades

Conceptualized in 1999 by a coalition of partners, including Visit NC and the N.C. Department of Transportation, the event has left its mark across the length and breadth of North Carolina. Over its 25-year journey, the ride has made overnight stops in more than 100 North Carolina towns and brushed past over 800 communities. This year again, the tradition continues with Statesville playing a crucial role in this grand cycling narrative.

Online registration for the event is now open, and participants are urged to book their spots early. Apart from the Mountains to Coast Tour, Cycle North Carolina has also slated the Coastal Ride in Washington for late April and the Mountain Ride in Murphy for early August, with registrations open for these events as well. Cycle North Carolina’s endeavor is backed by various partners, including Retire NC and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.