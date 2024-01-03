Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls

The 25th Potts Classic, an esteemed athletics event held annually in Hastings, New Zealand, is set to play host to a star-studded lineup of Olympic Games and World Championships hopefuls from a minimum of five countries. This makes the 2023 edition one of the most international iterations since the event first took root in 2000. Scheduled for January 20, 2023, the competition will unfold at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park’s William Nelson athletics precinct, a venue steeped in sporting history.

New Zealand’s Sprint Sensation Zoe Hobbs to Compete

The Potts Classic lies nestled in a series of 11 World Continental athletic meets spanning Australasia, serving as a crucial stepping stone for athletes vying to qualify for the Paris Olympics and other major championships. One of the event’s star attractions is New Zealand’s very own sprint sensation, Zoe Hobbs. Hobbs, who has already etched her name into the annals of athletic history by breaking the national women’s 100 meters record, is set to light up the track once again.

International Athletes to Descend on Hastings

In addition to Hobbs, the event will also feature the talents of Australian sprinter Bree Masters, further amplifying the competition’s international appeal. Other noteworthy athletes set to compete include Georgia Hulls, Sam Tanner, James Preston, and Connor Bell, each representing their respective disciplines with fervor. Adding to the event’s global flavor, athletes from Australia, England, France, Japan, and Cameroon will all be competing, bringing a taste of their national prowess to the New Zealand event.

Commemorating Sylvia and Allan Potts ONZM

The Potts Classic serves a dual purpose. In addition to providing a platform for both established and upcoming athletes from New Zealand and abroad to secure global ranking points and aim for qualifying times for upcoming global competitions, it also commemorates the contributions of Sylvia and Allan Potts ONZM. Their legacy lives on, not only in the form of the event but also through the countless athletes it helps to nurture.