en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls

The 25th Potts Classic, an esteemed athletics event held annually in Hastings, New Zealand, is set to play host to a star-studded lineup of Olympic Games and World Championships hopefuls from a minimum of five countries. This makes the 2023 edition one of the most international iterations since the event first took root in 2000. Scheduled for January 20, 2023, the competition will unfold at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park’s William Nelson athletics precinct, a venue steeped in sporting history.

New Zealand’s Sprint Sensation Zoe Hobbs to Compete

The Potts Classic lies nestled in a series of 11 World Continental athletic meets spanning Australasia, serving as a crucial stepping stone for athletes vying to qualify for the Paris Olympics and other major championships. One of the event’s star attractions is New Zealand’s very own sprint sensation, Zoe Hobbs. Hobbs, who has already etched her name into the annals of athletic history by breaking the national women’s 100 meters record, is set to light up the track once again.

International Athletes to Descend on Hastings

In addition to Hobbs, the event will also feature the talents of Australian sprinter Bree Masters, further amplifying the competition’s international appeal. Other noteworthy athletes set to compete include Georgia Hulls, Sam Tanner, James Preston, and Connor Bell, each representing their respective disciplines with fervor. Adding to the event’s global flavor, athletes from Australia, England, France, Japan, and Cameroon will all be competing, bringing a taste of their national prowess to the New Zealand event.

Commemorating Sylvia and Allan Potts ONZM

The Potts Classic serves a dual purpose. In addition to providing a platform for both established and upcoming athletes from New Zealand and abroad to secure global ranking points and aim for qualifying times for upcoming global competitions, it also commemorates the contributions of Sylvia and Allan Potts ONZM. Their legacy lives on, not only in the form of the event but also through the countless athletes it helps to nurture.

0
New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
20 mins ago
Hamilton Resident Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash; Highlights Road Safety Concerns
In a tragic turn of events, 68-year-old Peter James Kiely from Hamilton was pronounced the victim of a fatal crash on Tainui Road on Tuesday. The event marked a somber moment in the city of Hamilton, as the local police department confirmed the unfortunate incident and extended their condolences to Kiely’s family and friends. Investigation
Hamilton Resident Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash; Highlights Road Safety Concerns
New Zealand MP Performs Haka in Parliament, Influences Pro-Palestine Protests
55 mins ago
New Zealand MP Performs Haka in Parliament, Influences Pro-Palestine Protests
New Zealand's High Drowning Statistics Prompt Call for Renewed Safety Measures
1 hour ago
New Zealand's High Drowning Statistics Prompt Call for Renewed Safety Measures
Actor Sam Neill Opens Up about James Bond Audition and Recent Battle with Cancer
43 mins ago
Actor Sam Neill Opens Up about James Bond Audition and Recent Battle with Cancer
Jack Black to Star in Long-Awaited Live-Action Minecraft Movie
43 mins ago
Jack Black to Star in Long-Awaited Live-Action Minecraft Movie
Stratford Central Kindergarten Kids Grow Region's Tallest Sunflower in National Competition
47 mins ago
Stratford Central Kindergarten Kids Grow Region's Tallest Sunflower in National Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
21 seconds
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
24 seconds
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
29 seconds
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
31 seconds
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
32 seconds
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
35 seconds
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
38 seconds
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
1 min
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
1 min
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
40 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app