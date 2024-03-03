Starpoint Spartans Clinch First Section VI Class AA Title Since 1995 with Buzzer-Beater

In an electrifying display of skill and precision, the Starpoint Spartans secured their first Section VI Class AA title in nearly three decades, thanks to Megan Milleville's last-second heroics against Clarence. Milleville's game-winning basket, coming with just .5 seconds on the clock, propelled Starpoint to a 48-46 victory, marking a historic moment for the team at Buffalo State University. "It felt like a dream," exclaimed Milleville, who led her team with 17 points.

Dramatic Final Moments

The championship game was a rollercoaster of emotions, as Starpoint and Clarence battled fiercely for the title. Despite leading by 10 points at halftime, Starpoint saw their lead diminish in the face of Clarence's resilience. With the game tied at 42 all, thanks to crucial plays from Clarence's Ella Corry and Emily Glaude, Milleville's decisive 3-point play reasserted Starpoint's lead. However, Clarence wasn't done, tying the game once more before Milleville's unforgettable shot sealed the deal for the Spartans.

Starpoint's Road to Victory

Starpoint's journey to the championship was marked by dominance and determination. Aside from a single blowout loss and a narrow victory, the Spartans showcased their prowess throughout the season and playoffs, winning their previous two playoff matchups by an impressive average of 33.5 points. Coach Megan Reed praised her team's mental toughness and ability to capitalize on crucial moments, a testament to their preparedness and resilience.

Looking Ahead

With the sectional title now in their possession, the Starpoint Spartans set their sights on the Far West Regionals, where they will face Section V's Hilton. The victory not only signifies a remarkable achievement for the Spartans but also marks the beginning of a new chapter as they aim for further success. Coach Reed and her team are ready to face the challenges ahead, fueled by their historic win and the unforgettable shot that clinched their title.