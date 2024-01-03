en English
Sports

Stardom Returns to US with ‘Stardom American Dream’ Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Stardom Returns to US with ‘Stardom American Dream’ Event

Japanese women’s professional wrestling promotion, Stardom, is set to make a triumphant return to the United States with a grand event titled Stardom American Dream on April 4th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This marks the first time since 2019 that Stardom will stage an event on American soil, signifying a significant step in the expansion of the global appeal of professional wrestling.

Aligning with WrestleMania Week Festivities

The Stardom American Dream event is strategically scheduled to be part of the WrestleMania week festivities, one of the biggest events in the world of professional wrestling. This smart positioning not only leverages the massive audience drawn by WrestleMania but also adds to the diversity and richness of the wrestling events during the week.

Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling Collaboration

In a synergistic collaboration, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) will present the Stardom American Dream event, underscoring the harmony between these two Japanese wrestling promotions. This alliance also accentuates the mutual efforts of NJPW and Stardom to promote professional wrestling events on a global scale, broadening their reach beyond Japan.

Stay Updated with Fightful

As more details about the Stardom American Dream event become available, Fightful pledges to keep fans updated. In addition to the updates, Fightful also offers a results section where fans can track the outcomes from various wrestling events around the world, providing a comprehensive resource for wrestling enthusiasts.

Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

