Japan

STARDOM Ignites the Year with Back-to-Back Major Events

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
STARDOM Ignites the Year with Back-to-Back Major Events

The Japanese women’s wrestling scene was set ablaze as STARDOM, a leading professional wrestling promotion, kick-started the year with a duo of electrifying pay-per-view events. With the Triangle Derby and Rookie of STARDOM tournaments reaching their climactic end, these events were nothing short of spectacular. Adding to the excitement, a landmark title match was held where Mayu Iwatani emerged victorious, defending the IWGP Women’s Championship against Syuri at the first-ever Ittenyon Stardom Gate 2024.

Continuing the Momentum

After the grandeur of the pay-per-view events, STARDOM swiftly returned to its regular event schedule, hosting a show at the revered Korakuen Hall for the first time this year. This event was particularly significant as it featured matches that determined the number one contenders for the World of Stardom and Wonder of Stardom Championships. This ensured that the wrestling promotion continued to ride the wave of momentum from the pay-per-view spectacles.

(Read Also: Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher Triumphs in Wrestling Return After Dramatic Weight Loss)

Building Anticipation

With a keen focus on the end of June and the onset of July, STARDOM is gearing up for two more major pay-per-view events. The recent matches have been designed to build anticipation for these events, with the main event featuring STARS and Donna del Mondo. Exclusive interviews with KAIRI and Mariah May have added to the hype.

(Read Also: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Mix of Thrilling Finishes and Clear Victories)

Keeping Fans Engaged

STARDOM recognizes the importance of keeping its audience engaged and updated. As such, the promotion is actively updating their official Twitter accounts, allowing fans to stay connected with the latest happenings. The full results for the shows are also readily available for fans who wish to revisit the exhilarating matches.

Japan Sports Wrestling
