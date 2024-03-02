Star-Telegram Shines at APSE Contest with Six Wins: National Sports Journalism Recognition

The Star-Telegram's sports journalism prowess was on full display as it garnered national recognition with six awards at the recent Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) contest, underscoring the publication's commitment to delivering compelling sports coverage. Held in St. Petersburg, Fla., the contest highlighted the best in sports writing, photography, and digital content across various circulation divisions, with the Star-Telegram competing fiercely in the C Division.

Spotlight on Talent and Dedication

Photographer Chris Torres made headlines with two top-10 placements, showcasing his exceptional ability to capture the essence of sports through his lens. His action photo of the Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson hurdling a defender and the captivating capture of Adolis Garcia's reaction post-home run during the Texas Rangers' World Series run were among the highlights. These accolades not only celebrate individual excellence but also highlight the Star-Telegram's dedication to visual storytelling.

Comprehensive Coverage Across the Board

Clarence Hill's insightful reporting on Ezekiel Elliott's departure from the Dallas Cowboys earned him a spot in the breaking news category, while Steven Johnson's in-depth coverage of the TCU athletic program was recognized in the beat category. The team's collective effort in covering TCU's journey to the college football championship game, spearheaded by columnist Mac Engel, beat writer Johnson, photographers Amanda McCoy and Madeleine Cook, and sports editor Dave Ammenheuser, was also lauded, showcasing the publication's ability to mobilize and deliver under pressure.

Digital Excellence and the Road Ahead

An honorable mention for its digital portfolio underscored the Star-Telegram's adaptability and innovation in the digital age, with staff videos, photo galleries, and a strong online presence contributing to its commendation. As the publication awaits the final rankings, set to be released in the spring, the anticipation builds not only within the Star-Telegram but also among its readers and the wider sports journalism community. The recognition at the APSE contest marks the most awards the Star-Telegram has won in over a decade, setting a new benchmark for excellence.

The APSE awards are a testament to the Star-Telegram's unwavering commitment to quality sports journalism, reflecting both the talent within its ranks and its dedication to engaging and informing its audience. As the winners prepare for the annual APSE conference in Charlotte this June, the Star-Telegram's achievement serves as a beacon for aspiring sports journalists and a reminder of the power of passionate storytelling. With these accolades, the publication not only celebrates its current success but also sets its sights on future endeavors, aiming to continue its tradition of excellence in sports journalism.