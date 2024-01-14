Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season

Cam Ward, the fourth-year junior graduate transfer quarterback, has chosen the University of Miami for his last lap in the collegiate circuit, a move that has sent ripples through the active quarterback market. Initially, Ward was slated to enter the NFL Draft but flipped his decision shortly before the deadline, adding another twist in his already illustrious career.

Ward’s Notable Career

With an impressive record of 13,874 yards and 119 touchdowns under his belt, Ward has primarily showcased his prowess while playing for Washington State and Incarnate Word. His decision to transfer to Miami came on the heels of the departure of Tyler Van Dyke, who found a new home at Wisconsin, leaving the Hurricanes on the hunt for a quarterback.

Miami’s Interest and NIL Influence

Miami expressed interest in Ward early on, and a lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal reportedly played a significant role in his decision. The NIL deals have become a significant factor in the shifting dynamics of the quarterback market, often incentivizing top quarterbacks to transfer schools.

Strengthening Miami’s Quarterback Position

With Ward’s transfer, Miami’s quarterback roster now boasts five players on scholarship, with Ward expected to lead the pack. His addition brings much-needed depth to the Hurricanes’ quarterback position, which has been marred by injuries and frequent changes throughout the past season. Ward’s arrival could potentially turn around the Miami Hurricanes program, which posted a 7-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC last season.