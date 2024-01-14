en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Star Quarterback Cam Ward Chooses Miami for Final Collegiate Season

Cam Ward, the fourth-year junior graduate transfer quarterback, has chosen the University of Miami for his last lap in the collegiate circuit, a move that has sent ripples through the active quarterback market. Initially, Ward was slated to enter the NFL Draft but flipped his decision shortly before the deadline, adding another twist in his already illustrious career.

Ward’s Notable Career

With an impressive record of 13,874 yards and 119 touchdowns under his belt, Ward has primarily showcased his prowess while playing for Washington State and Incarnate Word. His decision to transfer to Miami came on the heels of the departure of Tyler Van Dyke, who found a new home at Wisconsin, leaving the Hurricanes on the hunt for a quarterback.

Miami’s Interest and NIL Influence

Miami expressed interest in Ward early on, and a lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal reportedly played a significant role in his decision. The NIL deals have become a significant factor in the shifting dynamics of the quarterback market, often incentivizing top quarterbacks to transfer schools.

Strengthening Miami’s Quarterback Position

With Ward’s transfer, Miami’s quarterback roster now boasts five players on scholarship, with Ward expected to lead the pack. His addition brings much-needed depth to the Hurricanes’ quarterback position, which has been marred by injuries and frequent changes throughout the past season. Ward’s arrival could potentially turn around the Miami Hurricanes program, which posted a 7-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC last season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
15 mins ago
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
In an electrifying display of collegiate basketball, Texas A&M Aggies outshone the highly regarded No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in an overtime showdown. The Aggies, under the stellar leadership of Wade Taylor IV, reveled in a hard-won triumph, showcasing both resilience and determination and proving their mettle against one of the top-tier teams in the nation.
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
16 mins ago
Top Prep Wrestler Ethan Uhorchuk Commits to UTC
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
16 mins ago
Garfield Bowling Club's Christmas Carnival: A Celebration of Sport and Spirit
Canadian Outfielder Michael Saunders: A Journey from the Field to the Wall of Excellence
15 mins ago
Canadian Outfielder Michael Saunders: A Journey from the Field to the Wall of Excellence
Wyoming Cowboys' Thrilling Victory Over Fresno State Bulldogs: Kot's Buzzer Beater Steals the Show
15 mins ago
Wyoming Cowboys' Thrilling Victory Over Fresno State Bulldogs: Kot's Buzzer Beater Steals the Show
St. Joseph's Women's Basketball: A Winning Streak and a Crucial Showdown Ahead
16 mins ago
St. Joseph's Women's Basketball: A Winning Streak and a Crucial Showdown Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
6 seconds
Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
1 min
Former Manitoba Premier Denies Allegations of Expedited Mining Project Approval
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
6 mins
Nigeria's Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
11 mins
Israel Intensifies Military Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
13 mins
Latvia's Foreign Minister Discusses NATO's Evolving Strategy Amid Russian Aggression
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
13 mins
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
13 mins
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
14 mins
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
15 mins
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app