en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Star Power Illuminates NBA Paris Game: Beckham, Mbappe Among Celebrities

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Star Power Illuminates NBA Paris Game: Beckham, Mbappe Among Celebrities

In a thrilling convergence of sports and star power, the Accor Arena in Paris turned into a hub of basketball excitement as the Brooklyn Nets battled the Cleveland Cavaliers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) game. An event that attracted not only hoards of cheering fans but also a constellation of sports celebrities, the game was a spectacle to behold.

A Star-studded Night

Among the spectators was David Beckham, the former Manchester United legend and ex-England captain. He took the opportunity to share a moment with the former NBA Finals MVP, Tony Parker, previously of the San Antonio Spurs, a union of soccer and basketball greatness.

Paris Saint-Germain Players in Attendance

Adding to the allure, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was seen courtside, accompanied by his brother Ethan and other PSG team members. The event also attracted PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, showcasing the universal appeal of the NBA spectacle.

Impact Beyond the Court

The event’s reach extended beyond the physical attendance of high-profile figures. It was also promoted through ‘It’s All Kicking Off,’ a new podcast from Mail Sport that offers unique perspectives on Premier League football. This collective participation of sports icons and the promotion through alternative channels amplified the impact of the NBA game in Paris.

The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, coming off their recent form, delivered an enthralling game. The reflections from the players and coaches added depth to the experience, making it a memorable night for all those in attendance and the global audience tuned in.

0
France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
2 hours ago
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
In an unsettling revelation, an unnamed Member of Parliament (MP) from the French party, Rassemblement des Francais de l’etranger (RFP), has been implicated in yet another incident of stock theft. This marks the latest in a series of similar transgressions, casting a shadow over the MP’s role and further deepening the scandal surrounding their conduct.
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
AS Monaco's Unexpected Defeat Against Reims in Ligue 1
4 hours ago
AS Monaco's Unexpected Defeat Against Reims in Ligue 1
UK's Unluckiest Rail Passenger: A Journey Fraught with Challenges
5 hours ago
UK's Unluckiest Rail Passenger: A Journey Fraught with Challenges
St. Hilary of Poitiers: A Beacon of Orthodox Trinitarian Theology
2 hours ago
St. Hilary of Poitiers: A Beacon of Orthodox Trinitarian Theology
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
3 hours ago
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
France’s Housing Market in Turmoil: Macron's Socialist Mortgage Cap Backfires
4 hours ago
France’s Housing Market in Turmoil: Macron's Socialist Mortgage Cap Backfires
Latest Headlines
World News
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
12 seconds
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
2 mins
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
6 mins
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
6 mins
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
9 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
11 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
12 mins
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
14 mins
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
16 mins
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
49 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
56 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
58 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app