Star Power Fuels Uber Eats' Humorous Super Bowl Ad

In an anticipated move ahead of the Super Bowl, Uber Eats has unveiled a star-studded commercial featuring the likes of Jennifer Aniston, David and Victoria Beckham, rapper Jelly Roll, and Usher. The ad, cleverly playing on the theme of forgetting, is set to air during the Super Bowl game on February 11, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

A Humorous Take on Memory and Delivery

In the commercial, Uber Eats presents an amusing scenario where Aniston receives a non-food delivery from the service, leading to a playful exchange with her former 'Friends' co-star David Schwimmer. The two humorously pretend to forget their extensive 10-year history together. The joke continues with the Beckhams forgetting Aniston's name and Victoria's time as part of the iconic Spice Girls.

Uber Eats: More Than Food Delivery

As the commercial progresses, Jelly Roll quips about forgetting his face tattoos, a memorable part of his persona, while Usher jests about his aspiration to perform at a halftime show, despite being slated for the current year's event. This light-hearted banter serves to highlight Uber Eats' versatility in delivering more than just food.

The Impact of the Star-Studded Commercial

The ad concludes with the tagline, "Whatever you forget, remember Uber Eats gets anything," underscoring the service's commitment to meeting diverse customer needs. This marks Uber Eats's fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance, and the brand has a history of featuring a variety of celebrities in its commercials, each adding their unique flavor to the brand's messaging.