Stanley Cup Dazzles Vancouver Island on Hockey Day in Canada

The city of Victoria on Vancouver Island is currently in the throes of Hockey Day in Canada's festivities, with the revered Stanley Cup as the star attraction. The cup, overseen by Phil Pritchard, the Hockey Hall of Fame's official 'Keeper of the Cup,' has been touring Greater Victoria since Wednesday, drawing throngs of hockey enthusiasts.

Stanley Cup's Journey: A Blend of Celebration and Surprise

The cup's journey has been marked by significant stops and surprise visits, testament to the deep-seated hockey culture in the city. The Songhees Wellness Centre was one of the early stops, where attendees, including famed sportscaster Ron MacLean, celebrated the integration of Indigenous culture into the event. The sight of the cup was greeted by traditional drummers and dancers of the Songhees First Nation, adding a unique cultural layer to the festivities.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Courtnall brothers brought the cup to the Archie Courtnall Centre at Royal Jubilee Hospital, surprising the patients with the iconic trophy. The cup also made its way to Shawnigan Lake School, thanks to the concerted efforts of former NHL player Andrew Ference and the NHL.

The Stanley Cup Visits Schools and Hotels

Victoria Royals hockey team members, along with various hockey celebrities, brought the cup to Bayside Middle School, offering a close-up view of the famous trophy to the thrilled students. The cup also made a grand appearance at the Fairmont Empress, where it was displayed alongside the Grey Cup. However, following the tradition, the two cups were not displayed in the same room.

Ship Point: The Centre of Hockey Festivities

On Saturday morning, the cup will be rowed across Victoria's Inner Harbour by members of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations during the First Nations Welcome Ceremony. The cup will then be stationed at Ship Point for public viewing. Sportsnet is set to broadcast the 24th annual Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada from Ship Point, featuring a marathon of games with all seven Canadian NHL teams. Adding to the hockey festivities, the Victoria Royals will lock horns with the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday evening.