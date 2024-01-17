Stanley Bryant Shuns Retirement, Signs Extension with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Veteran left tackle for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Stanley Bryant, recently signed a one-year contract extension with the team, putting a hold on retirement plans after a second consecutive Grey Cup loss. The 37-year-old Canadian Football League (CFL) star expressed his enduring passion for the game, recognizing that football is not a sport one can casually return to after retirement, unlike basketball or hockey.

Stanley Bryant's Impressive Track Record

Notably, Bryant is a four-time winner of the CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award and a seven-time league all-star. His decision to stay in the game is driven by his ambition to help the Blue Bombers win future Grey Cups. He proudly notes his participation in four consecutive Grey Cups.

Blue Bombers' Roster Strategy

The Blue Bombers are actively working on securing their key players. The team is in negotiation with Dalton Schoen and Brady Oliveira, while discussing a potential return of quarterback Chris Streveler. Also, they have successfully renegotiated Kenny Lawler's contract, which now offers him $285,000 with a $150,000 signing bonus, creating salary space for other potential signings.

IG Field's New Turf

Meanwhile, IG Field, the beloved home of the Blue Bombers, is set for a substantial upgrade. The stadium is preparing for the installation of a new turf type — Field Turf Vertex-Core 1. This FIFA Quality Pro certified turf is expected to significantly reduce heat build-up during summer, enhancing the playing experience for the athletes.