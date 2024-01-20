Stanford's Tara VanDerveer Matches Mike Krzyzewski's Record of 1,202 Career Wins

In a pivotal moment for college basketball, Tara VanDerveer, Stanford's women's hoops coach, has matched the record of 1,202 career wins set by Mike Krzyzewski. This achievement was clinched with a commanding 88-63 victory over Oregon, even as star center Cameron Brink was sidelined with an injury.

VanDerveer's Focus on the Game

Despite the landmark victory, VanDerveer's attention remained firmly on her team's performance and well-being. Her singular focus on doing a great job for her team and being a positive role model for her players underlines her commitment to the sport.

Setting the Stage for a New Record

This victory creates a pathway for VanDerveer to potentially surpass the all-time record for most wins in men's and women's college basketball as Stanford prepares to host Oregon State. A feat that is testament to her career spanning 38 seasons at Stanford.

Legacy of Success and Humility

VanDerveer's tenure at Stanford has been a story of consistent success, underscored by a sense of humility. She values the relationships and impact she has on her players over the accolades and records. This victory serves as a reflection of not just her coaching prowess, but also her ability to inspire and lead.