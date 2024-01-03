Stanford Women’s Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff

In an unprecedented move, the Stanford Cardinal women’s swimming and diving team has welcomed Kim Brackin, a renowned figure in college coaching, to their coaching staff. The addition of Brackin, confirmed by Head Coach Greg Meehan, is a mid-season enhancement that marks a significant milestone in the athletic program’s history.

A Rule Change and a Generous Donation

The new recruitment was facilitated by a recent amendment in the NCAA rulebook. The change now permits single-gender programs to employ a third paid swim coach, a privilege previously unavailable. A significant contribution from an anonymous benefactor funded the new position, showcasing the community’s unwavering support for the program.

Brackin’s Stellar Track Record

Brackin’s coaching prowess is well-regarded in the college circuit, with stints as head coach at Auburn and Texas under her belt. Her tenure at Auburn witnessed a triumphant era, with the team clinching three NCAA championships. Notable athletes coached by Brackin include Kirsty Coventry and Maggie Bowen, both of whom have carved a niche for themselves in the swimming sphere. Brackin’s credentials extend beyond college coaching, with international experience in Olympic staffs for Zimbabwe and on the US staff for the 2003 World University Games.

Stanford’s Future Prospects

Brackin’s recruitment comes at a crucial juncture for the Stanford team, which has consistently finished 3rd at NCAAs over the last two seasons. Her expertise will undoubtedly be an asset as the team gears up for an upcoming dual meet against Arizona State. Brackin’s return to college coaching after a decade, coupled with her private training experience through her founded Brackin Elite Swim Training, promises a bright future for Stanford’s swimming and diving team.