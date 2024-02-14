Stanford Club Ice Hockey: A Triumphant Season Concludes with Impressive Winning Streak

In a thrilling turn of events, the Stanford Club Ice Hockey team has just concluded their season with an impressive winning streak. With five victories in their last six games, the team finished strong, marking a significant milestone for the program which was revived this year.

A Revival Led by Captain Joshua Kim

At the helm of this resurgence is Captain Joshua Kim '24, who played a pivotal role in revitalizing the team. Working closely with Winston Adams, director of sports and youth programs at Stanford, Kim managed to navigate the logistical challenges of building a competitive hockey program.

Head Coach Alex Hult: Forging Leaders On and Off the Ice

With a decade of professional hockey experience overseas, Head Coach Alex Hult brought more than just technical expertise to the team. His vision extended beyond creating a competitive team; he aimed to develop good leaders. Despite a rocky start, Hult's coaching philosophy began to bear fruit as the team found their footing in the winter season.

A Triumphant Winter Season

The team's winning streak was marked by standout performances from a core group of young players, including freshmen Taden Horse, Thomas Sitzmann, Luke Woodworth, and Joshua Shunk. A notable highlight was the team's 7-5 victory over Cal Lutheran, where Sitzmann and Horse each scored hat tricks.

Their season finale against UC Davis was another testament to their newfound cohesion, with the team securing a 5-3 victory. As we look back on February 14, 2024, it's clear that the Stanford Club Ice Hockey team has not only rebounded but is also poised to build on their success in the upcoming season.

