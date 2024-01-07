Standout Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks Commits to Louisville Cardinals

Antonio Meeks, an acclaimed wide receiver from Tuskegee University, has committed to the University of Louisville Cardinals football team. This announcement comes on the heels of a 2023 season where Meeks, despite being restricted to just eight games due to injury, still managed to lead his team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Boost for the Cardinals

The transfer of Meeks, a stalwart in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is set to fortify the Cardinals’ receiving corps. This move is part of a significant weekend for Louisville, which also witnessed commitments from promising players like Houston offensive tackle Reuben Unije, Oklahoma safety Daeh McCullough, Georgia Southern offensive tackle Rasheed Miller, Texas A&M linebacker Jurriente Davis, and Toledo running back Peny Boone.

Weathering the Transfer Storm

These reinforcements arrive in the wake of several Louisville players departing for the NFL draft and the transfer portal, including notable names such as Jamari Thrash, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, and Kevin Coleman Jr. However, the Cardinals are also set to welcome other talented players like Ja’Corey Brooks from Alabama and Caullin Lacy from South Alabama, softening the impact of these departures.

Anticipation for 2024 Season

With these additions coupled with the arrival of promising freshmen, the Cardinals are expected to enhance their passing game for the 2024 season. In the previous season, the Cardinals concluded with a 10-4 record and marked their first appearance in the ACC Championship Game, despite concluding the season with a three-game losing streak. At present, Louisville boasts 22 transfer commitments in the current cycle, while 18 of their scholarship players have opted for the transfer portal.