en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports

As the final whistle of Miami-Dade County’s high school winter sports season approaches, the athletes are rising to the occasion by delivering notable performances. As these young stars take center stage, the spotlight is back on the weekly feature that highlights the standout performers, inviting the public to vote for the top performer of the week.

Noteworthy Performances

Among the outstanding athletes from last week were Cameron Boozer of Columbus boys’ basketball, who lit up the court with his prowess. Boozer scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked five shots, and assisted four times in an impressive 81-62 victory over Long Island Lutheran at the Hoophall Invitational. Not far behind was Romari Robinson from Miami High’s boys’ basketball team, who showed his mettle with 16 points and eight rebounds in a 60-50 triumph over Belen Jesuit.

Historic Achievements

Santiago Casserly from MAST boys’ soccer did not just play, but orchestrated the game with three goals and two assists in wins against Columbus, Coral Park, and Palmetto. His performance was instrumental in leading the Makos to their first GMAC championship. On the female front, Pierre-line Senat of Edison girls’ soccer stepped up to the challenge and made her mark with a goal and an assist in a comeback victory against Palmetto, securing their first ever GMAC championship.

Awaiting Public Poll Results

The public poll for the best performer is a testament to the growing popularity of high school sports. The poll will remain open until Thursday, Jan. 18, providing fans a chance to voice their support. As the winter sports season heads towards its climax, these athletes continue to inspire with their performance and dedication.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
With the weight of 55 years bearing down on them, Hong Kong’s national football team made their much-anticipated return to the Asian Cup, squaring off against the United Arab Emirates. The match, however, concluded in a 3-1 defeat for Hong Kong, with their sole goal courtesy of Philip Chan, set up by their standout forward,
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
4 mins ago
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
4 mins ago
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
3 mins ago
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
3 mins ago
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
4 mins ago
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
11 seconds
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
Royal Marines Band Member Sues MoD Over Hearing Loss
16 seconds
Royal Marines Band Member Sues MoD Over Hearing Loss
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
36 seconds
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
59 seconds
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
1 min
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
3 mins
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
3 mins
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
3 mins
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
4 mins
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
7 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
11 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
34 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app