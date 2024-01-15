Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports

As the final whistle of Miami-Dade County’s high school winter sports season approaches, the athletes are rising to the occasion by delivering notable performances. As these young stars take center stage, the spotlight is back on the weekly feature that highlights the standout performers, inviting the public to vote for the top performer of the week.

Noteworthy Performances

Among the outstanding athletes from last week were Cameron Boozer of Columbus boys’ basketball, who lit up the court with his prowess. Boozer scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked five shots, and assisted four times in an impressive 81-62 victory over Long Island Lutheran at the Hoophall Invitational. Not far behind was Romari Robinson from Miami High’s boys’ basketball team, who showed his mettle with 16 points and eight rebounds in a 60-50 triumph over Belen Jesuit.

Historic Achievements

Santiago Casserly from MAST boys’ soccer did not just play, but orchestrated the game with three goals and two assists in wins against Columbus, Coral Park, and Palmetto. His performance was instrumental in leading the Makos to their first GMAC championship. On the female front, Pierre-line Senat of Edison girls’ soccer stepped up to the challenge and made her mark with a goal and an assist in a comeback victory against Palmetto, securing their first ever GMAC championship.

Awaiting Public Poll Results

The public poll for the best performer is a testament to the growing popularity of high school sports. The poll will remain open until Thursday, Jan. 18, providing fans a chance to voice their support. As the winter sports season heads towards its climax, these athletes continue to inspire with their performance and dedication.