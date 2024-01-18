Standard Chartered Marathon Celebrates Bank's 120-Year Presence in Vietnam

The historic city of Hanoi is set to host the Standard Chartered Marathon - Heritage Race on November 3rd, 2024. This occasion not only signifies the arrival of the prestigious Standard Chartered Marathon franchise in Vietnam but also commemorates the 120-year presence of Standard Chartered in the Southeast Asian nation. The event, inclusive of both professional and amateur runners, is designed to foster a culture of running and healthy living while simultaneously promoting Vietnam's tourism.

Standard Chartered's Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Standard Chartered Vietnam's CEO, Michele Wee, expressed immense pride in sponsoring the inaugural event in Hanoi. The bank's long-term commitment to sustainable growth in Vietnam is underscored by the marathon, which promises a unique and enhanced experience for participants. The event is expected to bring new breakthroughs for the 2024 season of the Standard Chartered Marathon, a series that has earned global recognition, thanks to a collaborative effort by Standard Chartered and DHA Vietnam, a leading professional marathon organizer in the country.

A Celebration of Cultural Heritage

The marathon, set to take place at Thong Nhat Park, will showcase Hanoi's cultural richness. The route strategically connects Hanoi's most prominent landmarks, offering runners a rare opportunity to experience the city's historic charm during the fall-winter season. The marathon is more than a race; it is a celebration of heritage, intertwining sports with culture and art.

Embracing All Levels of Runners

The event will accommodate a range of skill levels by offering races of various distances, including a full marathon, half marathon, 10km, 5km, and a special race for children aged 5 to 12. To ensure the marathon's reach is widespread, the organizers have launched a Super Early Bird campaign starting January 16, 2024, offering significant discounts, particularly for Standard Chartered cardholders. The marathon is poised to attract thousands of participants, contributing to its vision of fostering a running culture.