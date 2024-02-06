Stake F1 Team Unveils C44 Car Amidst Transformation and Future Audi Partnership

On the eve of a historic transformation, the Stake F1 Team, formerly known as Alfa Romeo and operated by Sauber, unveiled their latest contender—the C44—in a grand launch at the Guildhall in London. The event was marked by a video narration by Israel Adesanya, UFC fighter and Stake ambassador, and the revealing of a vibrant neon green and black color scheme for the car. The unveiling signifies the team's evolution as it gears up for a rebranding to Audi in 2026, when the automaker makes its debut in Formula One.

A New Identity Amidst a Performance Slump

Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi stressed the team's commitment to breaking boundaries and advancing, despite the team's recent performance downturn. Stake, a renowned betting and entertainment brand, has assumed the team's identity—a move that has elicited a spectrum of reactions from fans. In countries with online gambling restrictions, the team will compete under the name 'Kick F1 Team'.

C44: A Leap Forward

The C44 car has seen a raft of changes, including a revamped suspension layout and a sidepod design influenced by Red Bull. Drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, although in the final year of their contracts, voiced their desire to continue their journey with the team under the future Audi banner. Technical Director James Key was confident about the ambitious and innovative steps taken with the C44, expressing optimism about the car's prospects.

Preparing for the Future

As the team prepares for the imminent shift to Audi, the performance of the Stake F1 Team in the current year takes on heightened significance. It is essential for the team to bounce back from the previous year's lackluster results and establish a solid foundation for the upcoming transition to Audi. It is a season of transformation, a journey from the fluorescent green and black livery of Stake F1 to the anticipated silver hues of Audi.