Stake F1 Carves a New Path with the Unveiling of the 2024 C44 Car

In a grand event at London's Guildhall, Stake F1, run by Sauber, has unveiled its 2024 Formula 1 car, the C44. This move has set the team apart as they have not only introduced a new livery but the actual car, distinguishing them from Haas and Williams who only showcased new liveries.

A Bold Departure

The C44 car, with its striking Fluo Racing Green livery, marks a significant shift from the previous red and black theme associated with Alfa Romeo. This represents a fresh identity for the team, as highlighted by team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi, who elaborated on the excitement surrounding the team's on and off-track plans.

Revamped Design

Technical Director James Key and the team from Hinwil have received praise for their efforts in designing the C44. The car features a pull-rod front suspension, an overhauled aero package, and an entirely redesigned floor, promising improved performance. James Key describes the C44 as virtually a completely new car.

High Expectations

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, retained from the previous year, have expressed their enthusiasm for the new look and performance potential of the C44. The team is optimistic about the car's potential for the 2024 Formula 1 season. The car is set to undergo a shakedown in Barcelona before heading to Bahrain for testing, with its first official practice session scheduled for February 29, 2024.