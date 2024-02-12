Staffordshire's Waterworld Embarks on a £13 Million Green Expansion

Staffordshire's Waterworld Leisure Resort, a beloved family destination, is on the cusp of a £13 million expansion, with a noteworthy focus on harnessing solar energy. This initiative, set to save costs and reduce the resort's carbon footprint, underscores the company's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility.

A Beacon of Sustainable Fun

Waterworld, a popular UK waterpark, has captivated visitors with its exhilarating rides for years. From the Space Bowl and Nucleus to the Thunderbolt, Stormchaser, and Cyclone, there's something for every thrill-seeker. For those preferring a more relaxed experience, the park offers rapids and a wave pool. Now, as part of a £13 million expansion, Waterworld is poised to become a beacon of sustainable fun.

Powering the Future

The expansion includes an energy project to install solar panels on unused roof space. This innovative approach aims to generate renewable energy, reducing energy costs and minimizing the resort's carbon footprint. The annual energy generated could sustain 90 homes or offset the equivalent CO2 emissions from 80,000 gallons of petrol.

Racing Ahead in the Waterpark Arena

The waterpark industry is heating up, with new players like Therme Manchester, a new waterpark at Chessington World of Adventures, and The Cove Resort in Southport entering the scene. In response, Waterworld is planning new water attractions to maintain its competitive edge. The resort's commitment to environmental responsibility, coupled with its exciting new offerings, positions it as a leader in the industry.

As Waterworld embarks on this ambitious expansion, it's clear that the resort is not just about fun and games. It's about setting a new standard for sustainability in the leisure industry. Today, February 12, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Waterworld's journey towards a greener future.

