Stadium Standoff in Hanoi: Three V. League Clubs, One Venue, AFC Regulation Clash

Starting from October 2023, AFC regulations stipulate that a stadium can only serve as the home ground for a maximum of two clubs in a national league. Hang Day Stadium, situated in Hanoi, currently finds itself at the center of a violation, being the home stadium of three V. League clubs. The AFC has issued a warning, indicating that the persistent overuse of Hang Day Stadium could lead to fewer Vietnamese clubs being eligible for the AFC Champions League next year. Despite efforts, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Vietnam Professional Football (VPF), and the clubs involved have yet to find a solution.

Meeting Ends Without Resolution

Last week, a crucial meeting was held in Hanoi with representatives from the three clubs, VFF, and VPF, but it concluded after only an hour without any concrete agreement. The clubs – CAHN, Viettel, and Hanoi FC – each defended their right to use Hang Day Stadium, citing historical ties and investments in the facility. VFF vice president and VPF president Tran Anh Tu expressed concerns over the potential impact of this deadlock on the broader aspirations of Vietnamese football in Asia.

Facility Concerns and Alternative Venues

Aside from the regulatory dilemma, Hang Day Stadium itself is facing infrastructural challenges, including a degraded lighting system that fails to meet AFC standards. The VFF has highlighted the pressing need for upgrades to ensure the stadium's eligibility for future matches. Alternatives like My Dinh National Stadium and Ha Dong Stadium have been considered, yet each presents its own set of complications, from higher rental costs to insufficient facilities.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Vietnamese Football

The ongoing dispute over Hang Day Stadium usage not only threatens the immediate prospects of the clubs involved but also poses broader questions about the development and positioning of Vietnamese football on the Asian stage. With no solution in sight and the AFC deadline looming, the situation underscores the need for strategic planning and collaboration among all stakeholders to uphold the competitive integrity and growth of football in Vietnam.