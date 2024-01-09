St. Xavier’s Tigers Roar to Victory in Louisville Invitational Tournament

The chill of the January night was no match for the heat of the 2024 Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament (LIT) basketball game. The court blazed with intensity as St. Xavier’s Tigers, the top-scoring team in the commonwealth, clashed with the Moore Mustangs. The Tigers roared to a 79-57 victory, marking their seventh consecutive triumph over the Mustangs and propelling them toward potentially winning their first LIT title since 1965.

St. Xavier’s Offensive Prowess

Currently ranked 10th with a 12-2 record, the Tigers are known for their potent offense. The team, which has consistently showcased a supercharged offensive strategy, outdid themselves in the face of a robust initial lead by the Mustangs early in the second quarter. However, St. Xavier’s offensive strength shone through as they outscored the Mustangs in the second quarter and unleashed a 17-0 run in the third.

Victory in Sight

Despite not reaching their average of 89.2 points per game, the Tigers proved their mettle with their performance. They sunk eight 3-pointers, cementing their position as a formidable contender for the tournament title. This dominating performance against Moore Mustangs is their second this season and serves as a testament to their determination and skill.

Breaking the Drought?

The Tigers are now focused on their goal: winning the LIT title. If they continue to showcase the same level of offensive prowess and tenacity, they could very well end the title drought that has spanned since 1965. As the tournament progresses, the St. Xavier Tigers continue to advance with high hopes, their eyes set on the coveted championship.