St. Thomas University’s ‘A Winter’s Play’: Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:12 pm EST
St. Thomas University’s ‘A Winter’s Play’: Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging

An innovative collaborative initiative, ‘A Winter’s Play’, is currently underway at St. Thomas University, under the leadership of postdoctoral researcher Stephanie Dotto and sociologist Kristi Allain. This unique endeavor brings together volunteers from two distinct age groups, those aged 16 to 25 and those aged 65 and older. The project aims to create a play that challenges stereotypes and barriers concerning sports and aging, with an emphasis on winter sports such as hockey and curling.

‘A Winter’s Play’: A Stage for Social Change

At its core, ‘A Winter’s Play’ is inspired by Allain’s research on aging and winter sports. The play seeks to provide an in-depth understanding of the complexities of aging and the motivations of seniors participating in sports. Stephanie Dotto, who has a strong background in theatre studies, is harnessing the power of theatre to bring Allain’s research to the forefront, integrating educational and social justice perspectives.

Breaking Stereotypes and Encouraging Inclusion

Currently, the project is in its first phase, where participants are engaged in workshops. These workshops involve creating scenes that mirror their experiences and the findings of Allain’s research. The play aims to debunk the widely-held belief that older individuals engage in sports solely for health benefits. Instead, it underscores their enjoyment, socialization, and competitive spirit in sports.

Transforming Perceptions, Promoting Accessibility

The primary objective of ‘A Winter’s Play’ is to raise awareness about the significant role of seniors in winter sports and promote changes to enhance accessibility for this demographic. The play is expected to premier at STU’s Black Box Theatre and other venues in the Fredericton area, with sports stakeholders and politicians among the invited guests. Madison Bird, a sociology student at St. Thomas University and research assistant for the project, emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the contributions and interests of the aging population.

In a broader context, this project reflects CBC’s commitment to producing content that is accessible for all Canadians, including those with disabilities. ‘A Winter’s Play’ is not simply a theatrical production, but a catalyst for change, fostering a deeper understanding of the interplay between aging, sports, and societal perceptions.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

