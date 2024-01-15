St. Peter’s Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match

In a display of competitive prowess, St. Peter’s defeated Manhattan 81-68 in a recent college basketball match, extending their winning streak to six games. The match was conducted as part of the regular college basketball season schedule and was witnessed by a crowd of 880 at the venue with a capacity of 2,345.

St. Peter’s Dominance

St. Peter’s showcased a solid performance with Corey Washington leading the scoring with 17 points and adding seven rebounds, thereby significantly contributing to the victory. Armoni Zeigler and Roy Clarke weren’t far behind, with Zeigler finishing with 14 points and Clarke contributing 15 points off the bench. The first half concluded with St. Peter’s in a comfortable lead at 34-28.

Manhattan’s Struggle

Despite their loss, the Manhattan side showed resilience. Daniel Rouzan was the top scorer with 22 points, while Briggs McClain added 14 points to the team’s efforts. Shaquil Bender also contributed with 12 points. Despite their best efforts, Manhattan’s losing streak was extended to eight games.

Key Highlights of the Game

The match featured several three-point attempts with St. Peter’s making 5 out of 15 and Manhattan converting 7 out of 25. C. Washington led the rebound collection for St. Peter’s with 7 out of the total 29. On the other hand, Bender led Manhattan’s rebound collection, securing 7 out of 34. St. Peter’s Reid stood out with his 11 assists, proving instrumental in their victory. Both teams demonstrated discipline, committing 18 fouls each.