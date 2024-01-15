en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

St. Peter’s Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
St. Peter’s Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match

In a display of competitive prowess, St. Peter’s defeated Manhattan 81-68 in a recent college basketball match, extending their winning streak to six games. The match was conducted as part of the regular college basketball season schedule and was witnessed by a crowd of 880 at the venue with a capacity of 2,345.

St. Peter’s Dominance

St. Peter’s showcased a solid performance with Corey Washington leading the scoring with 17 points and adding seven rebounds, thereby significantly contributing to the victory. Armoni Zeigler and Roy Clarke weren’t far behind, with Zeigler finishing with 14 points and Clarke contributing 15 points off the bench. The first half concluded with St. Peter’s in a comfortable lead at 34-28.

Manhattan’s Struggle

Despite their loss, the Manhattan side showed resilience. Daniel Rouzan was the top scorer with 22 points, while Briggs McClain added 14 points to the team’s efforts. Shaquil Bender also contributed with 12 points. Despite their best efforts, Manhattan’s losing streak was extended to eight games.

Key Highlights of the Game

The match featured several three-point attempts with St. Peter’s making 5 out of 15 and Manhattan converting 7 out of 25. C. Washington led the rebound collection for St. Peter’s with 7 out of the total 29. On the other hand, Bender led Manhattan’s rebound collection, securing 7 out of 34. St. Peter’s Reid stood out with his 11 assists, proving instrumental in their victory. Both teams demonstrated discipline, committing 18 fouls each.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
53 seconds ago
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
In the fervor of the LAKSH Season 5 football tournament, the Parade Mini Stadium in Jammu achieved an electrifying crescendo. The grand finale saw Real Lona Football Club clinch victory over Skalzangling Football Club, with a close scoreline of 2-1. The match, much like the season, attracted an unprecedented number of spectators, setting a new
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
1 min ago
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
1 min ago
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
54 seconds ago
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
55 seconds ago
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
1 min ago
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
Latest Headlines
World News
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
30 seconds
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
37 seconds
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
53 seconds
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
54 seconds
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
55 seconds
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
1 min
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
1 min
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
1 min
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
1 min
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app