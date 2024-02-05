St. Patrick's Day Parade Showdown: Hot Springs versus Adamsville

With the approach of St. Patrick's Day, a unique rivalry has been sparked between the parade organizers in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Adamsville, Rhode Island. The contention? Who can claim the title of the world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade. For two decades, Hot Springs has proudly held this title with their parade spanning a mere 98 feet. However, in a shake-up, Adamsville has recently thrown down the gauntlet with their 89-foot parade, now in its third year.

The War of Words

Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, has been vocal about his town's willingness to fight for the title. From shortening their parade route even further to marching in place, they are ready to go to any lengths to hold onto their crown. On the other hand, Chuck Kinnane, who founded the Adamsville parade, remains unflustered. He is confident that Adamsville now holds the world record and points out that their parade has the added merit of supporting local food banks.

Star-Studded Showdown

Both parades have more than just the shortest route in common. They also feature community participation, post-parade celebrations, and notable guests. This year, Adamsville will welcome former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell to their diminutive parade. Not to be outdone, Hot Springs has extended an invitation to former Dallas Cowboys star, Emmitt Smith.

Friendly Rivalry

Despite the high stakes, the competition between Arrison and Kinnane has remained friendly. The two have exchanged a series of playful jabs and one-liners, reflecting the spirit of camaraderie that underpins this unusual rivalry. Kinnane even expressed respect for the long-standing Hot Springs parade and proposed a charity donation challenge should Hot Springs somehow manage to reclaim the title.

While the Adamsville parade may be short in distance, it is growing in stature. Attendance has been on the rise, adding to the tension in this battle for the shortest St. Patrick's Day parade. Regardless of who ultimately claims the title, the rivalry has brought attention and excitement to the celebrations in both towns, with the real winners being the spectators who get to enjoy the festivities.